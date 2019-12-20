(Video) Keita highlights from Monterrey are exceptional – the Premier League isn’t ready

Naby Keita has managed to string together a number of impressive performances now, and Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Mexican outfit was no different.

The Guinean was a creative spark in the Reds’ midfield, in the absence of the usual trio of Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the middle of the park.

He even managed to bag himself an impressive goal, with the assistance of Mohamed Salah!

Take a watch of the video below: