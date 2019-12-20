(Video) Klopp singing the Alisson Becker song to the tune of Radio Ga Ga by Queen

Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with star goalkeeper Alisson Becker after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup.
The Brazilian put in an incredible performance as the Reds held on against the Mexican outfit who were a lot trickier than we could have expected.
The boss was speaking to BBC after the game and gave a rendition of an Alisson chant which goes to the tune of Radio Ga Ga by Queen.
Take a watch of the video below (via BBC):
🎵All you need is Alisson Becker!🎵
Jurgen Klopp is in a good mood after Liverpool's late win in the Club World Cup.
Full interview: https://t.co/HyG97WhxSw #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/9suakCu2Lm
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 18, 2019
