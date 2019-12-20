(Video) Virgil van Dijk resumes normal training with Liverpool in Qatar

Virgil van Dijk was absent as Liverpool defeated Mexican outfit Monterrey 2-1 in the FIFA Club World Cup, but it wasn’t an easy game without him and the usual suspects in midfield.

The centre half is due back for the final against Flamengo though – as he resumed regular first team training with the rest of the squad in the sunnier climes.

He was absent because of illness, but looks absolutely fine in the footage we’ve seen of him so expecting him back for the next fixture isn’t too naive.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):