(Video) Yaya Toure claims Sadio Mane should have won the Ballon d’Or

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has made the claim that Liverpool star Sadio Mane should have won the Ballon d’Or – a thought actually echoed by winner Lionel Messi.

Yaya also tips Mane for the 2019 African Player of the Year award, which if we’re being honest he should be a shoe in for with only Riyad Mahrez and fellow red Mohamed Salah perhaps rivals for it.

Take a watch of the clip below (via PA Media):