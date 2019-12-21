‘Awful…’ Many Reds slate terrible referee in Club World Cup

Posted by
‘Awful…’ Many Reds slate terrible referee in Club World Cup

Abdulrahman Al-Jassim had a Martin Atkinson-esque first-half in Qatar tonight.

The referee for our Club World Cup Final with Flamengo made a number of horrendous calls in the opening 45 minutes that baffled Reds online.

Jordan Henderson was dragged down in the box and the Brazilians got a free-kick for it… Sadio Mane was dragged down on a counter-attack and got booked for it… Naby Keita won the ball excellently in midfield, but the ref gave yet another free-kick for Flamengo.

These are three incidents, but there were plenty others.

With Flamengo flying into tackles and making the most of any contact the other way round, the game needed a strong ref and it sadly hasn’t got one.

Liverpool fans, including journalists like James Pearce and Ian Doyle, reacted appropriately. There’s many tweets we couldn’t share because of explicit language, too!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top