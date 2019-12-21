Klopp aims dig at the FA by comparing “heroes” Flamengo to LFC being “told to stay at home & play the Carabao Cup”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is never shy of making his feelings known, and this has resulted in him being issued with some fines in the past.

But the boss will surely be happy to take some of these on the chin, especially when he’s spitting nothing but truths.

His latest comments will surely annoy those who view the League Cup, the second-rate domestic knockout competition in England, as important as the FA Cup or Europa League.

News flash: it’s not.

The boss clearly puts the FIFA Club World Cup ahead of it too, with the squad that was left to face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup (that lost 5-0) and the senior team he’s taken to Qatari to fight for the title of world champions.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ final with Brazilian outfit Flamengo, the German expressed his disappointment in the FA for their treatment of Liverpool.

He used Flamengo as an example of a club that has received a pat on the back and told to ‘win and come back as heroes‘, whereas we’ve been told to ‘stay at home and play in the Carabao Cup‘.

Klopp: "The situation for the clubs is different. They (Flamengo) come with a clear order to win and come back as heroes. We got told to stay at home and play the Carabao Cup." — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) December 20, 2019

He does have a valid point; why aren’t we given the same kind of respect from the FA that other clubs around the world seemingly receive from their governing bodies?

You’d think they’d want to help us any way they can – to have the world champions in their ranks, but no – we’re forced to play two games within 48 hours.