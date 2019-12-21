Lallana sends classy Minamino message – the man likely to take his place at Liverpool

It’s not news any more, but Liverpool have completed the signing of Japanese superstar Takumi Minamino, and waves from the upcoming transfer are still crashing.

Renowned journalist James Pearce has previously reported that Adam Lallana will leave Anfield in the summer – which is timed pretty well with the arrival of Minamino.

MORE: Adam Lallana will leave Liverpool at the end of the season – James Pearce

This news is a little sad, but realistic, because Lallana has been at Liverpool for a long time now – he joined the club in 2015, and after Jordan Henderson, the mercurial midfielder is our longest-serving player alongside Dejan Lovren.

He’s given us his best years, and commands nothing but respect from Reds supporters, even if the now 31-year-old now barely gets a minute.

The midfielder has sent a classy message about new signing Minamio, when asked about him by the club’s official website.

“Fantastic signing. It’s going to be more competition for places again, which is hugely positive to have,” he said.

“The more you’re competing, the higher the level is in training. That means the quality is going to be higher on a Saturday, Wednesday or whenever we’re playing.

“It’s fantastic news that we’ve made another addition and I’m really looking forward to meeting him when we get back.”

A very diplomatic response from the former Southampton man, I’m sure you’ll agree, but I think it’s genuine from Lallana.

The lad loves Liverpool – you can see it in his game, he has so much passion. If he is to leave Liverpool this summer, hopefully he can go out with one hell of a bang in the Premier League – he deserves to be part of that.