“One of the great captains” – Many LFC fans laud Henderson after Club World Cup performance

Jordan Henderson played out of his skin for Liverpool as the Reds went on to win their first ever FIFA Club World Cup title by defeating Flamengo 1-0, thanks to goal by Bobby Firmino.

The skipper almost scored the winning goal himself, just before the full-time whistle, with a thunderous effort from around 25 yards, but Flamengo goalkeeper Alves saved well.

But he did go on to give Bobby with the assist for the winning goal. We really do love to see it.

In the absence of Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum, it was crucial that we could count on Henderson to put in a solid shift in the middle of the park – and he didn’t disappoint.

This isn’t the first time we’ve been able to depend on our leader either – he’s a serial big game player and that often goes underappreciated. Honestly, the Reds have probably got the most underrated midfielders in the world. The way we’re able to dominate games with our possession, it’s happened too many times for it to be a coincidence.

Many Liverpool fans took to social media to celebrate an incredible performance from the captain, and here are some of our favourite Tweets floating around on Twitter tonight:

Jordan Henderson will now go down as one of the great captains at Liverpool. About to lift another trophy, with potentially a greater one to come, and played a vital role in the winning goal. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 21, 2019

What a fucking ball by captain, leader, European Cup winning legend, Jordan Brian Henderson. — Woogs 🥈 (@JoshWoogsKayak) December 21, 2019

Jordan Henderson is a big game player. Every time. Brilliant, brilliant captain. I love him. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 21, 2019

Jordan Henderson will forever be the first Liverpool captain, as well as first captain of any English club, that lifted the

•Uefa Champions League,

•Uefa Super Cup and

•Fifa Club World Cup

in the same year. Put some respect on his name. My captain. — KloppSZN🧣 (@KIopptinho) December 21, 2019

Jordan Henderson has been the best player on the pitch this entire game by the way — Stanley House 6️⃣ (@StanleyHouseLFC) December 21, 2019

Don't ever disrespect Jordan fucking Henderson again 🖕🏻 — シャン (@Shannxo) December 21, 2019

What a ball from Henderson to pick out the run of Mane, who unselfishly squares for Firmino to finally break the deadlock. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 21, 2019