“One of the great captains” – Many LFC fans laud Henderson after Club World Cup performance

Jordan Henderson played out of his skin for Liverpool as the Reds went on to win their first ever FIFA Club World Cup title by defeating Flamengo 1-0, thanks to goal by Bobby Firmino.

The skipper almost scored the winning goal himself, just before the full-time whistle, with a thunderous effort from around 25 yards, but Flamengo goalkeeper Alves saved well.

But he did go on to give Bobby with the assist for the winning goal. We really do love to see it.

In the absence of Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum, it was crucial that we could count on Henderson to put in a solid shift in the middle of the park – and he didn’t disappoint.

This isn’t the first time we’ve been able to depend on our leader either – he’s a serial big game player and that often goes underappreciated. Honestly, the Reds have probably got the most underrated midfielders in the world. The way we’re able to dominate games with our possession, it’s happened too many times for it to be a coincidence.

Many Liverpool fans took to social media to celebrate an incredible performance from the captain, and here are some of our favourite Tweets floating around on Twitter tonight:

