Liverpool scored a breathtaking goal in the first-half of Extra Time v Flamengo tonight.

Jordan Henderson fed Sadio Mane through on goal, and the no.10 played in an onrushing Roberto Firmino – who beat the defender and slotted home.

His celebration was iconic – ripping off his shirt and running to the camera – Maradona 94′ esque!

Bobby got booked as a result, but we’re not sure he’ll mind too much.

Watch the goal, here, courtesy of beIN Sport