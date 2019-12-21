(Video) Flamengo icon Zico’s highlights from 1981 final with LFC sets mood for Club World Cup rematch

Flamengo are pretty proud of their 1981 victory over Liverpool in the Intercontinental Cup (now the FIFA Club World Cup) – so much so they still sing about it!

But the legendary Brazilian side of the 80s was quite something to behold, and a knockout performance from superstar Zico turned us out that day.

Personal highlights from that game have emerged, and now we can re-live the greatest match in Flamengo’s history – and it serves as great fuel for the fire for this weekend’s showdown between Liverpool and the Brazilians.

Take a watch of the video below: