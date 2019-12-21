(Video) Henderson drops the Hendo-Shuffle with epic trophy lift as Liverpool win Club World Cup

Jordan Henderson was the best player on the pitch tonight.

Liverpool’s captain put in a heroic midfield performance, covering every blade of grass, making superb passes and leading his troops brilliantly.

And he lifted his third trophy of the year, with his technique that is now undeniably his trademark!

We hope over the next few years, we see this plenty more times.

And just another reminder that any Liverpool fan who ever criticises our skipper needs their head tested.

Watch the lift, here!