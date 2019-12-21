(Video) Henderson’s explicit rant at full-time whistle in Club World Cup final hits nail on head

Anyone who watched the FIFA Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo would not be surprised to hear that Jordan Henderson kicked off big time at the full-time whistle.

It comes from a decision the referee made in the 91st minute to overrule his initial decision to give Liverpool a penalty. He then went over to the VAR and chose to not only get rid of the penalty, but get rid of the foul all together.

He had sent off Rafinha as well, and that was also overturned. Safe to say, the captain was not happy with what he’d seen.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC):