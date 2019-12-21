(Video) Ludicrously bad referee uses VAR to completely stitch Liverpool

Abdulrahman Al-Jassim is maybe the worst referee we’ve seen in a very, very long time.

In injury time at the end of the 90 minutes, he gave Liverpool a penalty for a foul on Sadio Mane, but the VAR told him to go and check to see if Rafinha’s challenge was outside of the area.

He went and stared at a still image of the tackle beginning just outside of the box, before actually deciding it wasn’t a freekick at all.

We repeat, he didn’t even watch the video – he looked at a still.

It was a clear and blatant foul – and what’s more – Rafinha was last man. If it isn’t a penalty, it’s a red-card.

Barbarically bad officiating.