(Video) Minamino can’t stop smiling as he wears LFC colours for the first time

Takumi Minamino will officially become a Liverpool player on the first of January, but he won’t play another game for Red Bull Salzburg as their next fixture is in February.

The Japanese international was followed around by LFC TV on his first day at the club, as he went through his medical, getting his training gear, and meeting some of the staff.

In a brilliant segment of the video, Minamino can’t stop smiling as he’s caught on camera for the first time wearing the club’s colours.

Take a watch of the video below (and skip to 2:20) via LFC TV: