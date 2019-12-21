(Video) Robbo carries on row with Rafinha after FT as Liverpool win Club World Cup

Andy Robertson had a few run ins with Rafinha throughout the FIFA Club World Cup final, and it carried on to spill over at the full-time whistle.

The full back first got his own on the Flamengo man shortly after he left a little extra in on Sadio Mane, and somehow the match official was gave the Liverpool man a booking.

At the end of the game, Robbo still had some unfinished business with the former Bayern Munich man, but the referee and Jordan Henderson kept them apart.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC):