(Video) Robbo carries on row with Rafinha after FT as Liverpool win Club World Cup

Andy Robertson had a few run ins with Rafinha throughout the FIFA Club World Cup final, and it carried on to spill over at the full-time whistle.
The full back first got his own on the Flamengo man shortly after he left a little extra in on Sadio Mane, and somehow the match official was gave the Liverpool man a booking.
At the end of the game, Robbo still had some unfinished business with the former Bayern Munich man, but the referee and Jordan Henderson kept them apart.
Take a watch of the video below (via BBC):
Robbo carrying on with Rafinha pic.twitter.com/H8TpZ7wuNK
— Red Nets of Anfield (@RNOAnfield) December 21, 2019
