(Video) Robbo does Rafinha after telling Mane he’ll do Rafinha

Andy Robertson takes no prisoners, and Liverpool’s clash with Flamengo has gave us no reasons to doubt it!

Sadio Mane was unfairly shown a yellow card in the first-half after an altercation with Rafinha, but Robbo told him that he’d take care of the Brazilian – and a few moments later, it comes true!

The feisty full back left a little extra in on the Flamengo star and floored him. You love to see it.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC):

