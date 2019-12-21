(Video) Watch LFC signing Minamino hit 15 targets in 100 seconds

New Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino is a huge deal in his home country of Japan, and Reds supporters are excited to see him pull on the famous shirt for the first time.

A video has emerged on social media of the forward hitting 15 targets, covering an entire goal, in just 100 seconds as part of some kind of game or challenge show.

Take a watch of the video below: