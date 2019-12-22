Premier League won’t allow LFC to wear Club World Cup winners’ patch in domestic games

Liverpool were crowned the winners of FIFA’s Club World Cup this weekend with a tense 1-0 win over Brazilian outfit Flamengo.

Bobby Firmino was the hero for the Reds as he struck in the 99th minute, as the game had gone to extra time with the Brazilians holding the European Champions at 0-0 until the final whistle.

It proved too much in the end and our No.9 sunk his fellow countrymen’s dreams with not long left on the clock, and it was enough or the Liverpool earn the title of World Champions.

The spoils of the reward, other than financial and the honour alone, is a gold patch issued by FIFA which celebrates the club’s special achievement.

The Reds will flaunt this patch in the Champions League, but it seems that the Premier League will not be allowing us to wear it on our kit.

As per the club’s official website, it is not set to be permitted for matches in the Premier League. In the FA Cup, if the club wants to wear something different on its kit to what is registered with the Premier League, then a formal application is required.

I can understand why the officials are weary of clubs having custom patches on their kits, but this is issued by FIFA and is there to celebrate what we’ve achieved.

Ultimately, it’s not the end of the world, but it is a shame that we won’t be able to properly express our bragging rights domestically as the World Champions. Still, we’ll look boss in the Champions League!