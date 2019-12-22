(Video) Adrian takes us into LFC changing room as Lijnders leads epic post-match celebrations

Twelve months ago, if you’d have told me I’d be watching three different sets of celebration videos over the course of the year, I’d have said you were lying.

But here we are – Liverpool have won the Champions League, Super Cup and now the Club World Cup to become the firs English side to complete the ‘international treble’.

The scenes at full-time in Qatar were obviously less dramatic than those in Madrid, but they were still special and you can see just how much it means to the players too!

Adrian took his phone into the changing rooms to capture a video so we could all join the squad in the celebrations.

Take a watch of that below: