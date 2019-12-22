(Video) Flamengo defender’s face when he realises he’s marking Virgil van Dijk is hilarious

Standing at 6’4″, and with the leap of a world class athlete, Virgil van Dijk is a defender’s worst nightmare for an in-swinging cross.

This is obvious, and the face pulled by a Flamengo defender in the Club World Cup final when he realised he was marking the big Dutchman will convince anybody who isn’t sure.

He takes one look at van Dijk and his face drops, or maybe it’s a look of admiration – what do you think?

Take a look at the video below (via BBC):