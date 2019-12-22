(Video) LFC players sing ‘Si Senor’ to match-winner Firmino as Brazilian poses with Club World Cup trophy

Liverpool are the champions of the world, and that may not have been possible without our Brazilian talisman Roberto Firmino.

The forward struck in the 99th minute to give the Reds the lead in extra time, after a gruelling match with Flamengo.

The fans and players went ballistic when the ball hit the back of the net, and rightly so. The celebrations naturally continued beyond the final whistle and into the night.

Liverpool players serenaded Bobby as he posed with the trophy he rightfully was holding with a beaming, proud smile.

Take a watch of the video below: