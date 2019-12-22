(Video) LFC squad singing ‘Allez Allez Allez’ in changing room after Club World Cup win is best thing you’ll see today

Last night, Liverpool were crowned the champions of the world after beating Flamengo 1-0 in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Some fans (of rival clubs) have questioned the validity of the trophy, but that’s simply because they do not understand – their team has never been in such a position before.

You can see just how much it means to the players in a wonderful clip that made its way onto Twitter of them singing the famous ‘Allez Allez Allez’ song in the changing room with the Club World Cup trophy.

Take a look at the video below:

