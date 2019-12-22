(Video) Lijnders’ showing his raw emotions after LFC triumph is a thing of beauty

Liverpool were crowned champions of world last night, I don’t know if you’ve heard, and assistant manager Pep Lijnders was absolutely buzzing.

The staff and players of this club are second to none, and I love how they don’t even consider hiding their emotions at any stage.

MORE: (Video) Adrian takes us into LFC changing room as Lijnders leads epic post-match celebrations

A few months back, just before the the UEFA Super Cup trophy was taken into the changing room, one camera picked up Lijnders buzzing and he shouted at the camera! We love to see it.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):