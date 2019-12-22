(Video) Mane dances with Club World Cup trophy – but gets shy when he spots cameras

Sadio Mane is one of the most likeable men in football, and his little shuffle with the FIFA Club World Cup, before getting shy because of the cameras, may be the most endearing thing I’ve seen the man do.

The Senegalese star was stood next to Naby Keita as he received the trophy, before having a dance with the trophy in his hands and passing it along to the midfielder.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC):