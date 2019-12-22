(Video) Mane stares out cheating Rafinha after full-time whistle as Robbo goes off on one

Sadio Mane is surely one of the nicest men in football, but the look he gave Flamengo’s Rafinha after the full-time whilst had gone in the Club World Cup final, it’s fair to say he can be terrifying.

With barely any motion in his face, the Senegalese star stared down the Brazilian as he argued with Andy Robertson following the culmination of the game.

For context: earlier in the match, Rafinha pretended Mane had fouled him and the Liverpool man was shown a yellow card. Later, Robbo would leave a little extra on a tackle for the Brazilian.

Take a look at Mane fuming here (via BBC):