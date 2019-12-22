(Video) Salah gently removing cups from table so they don’t spill among LFC celebrations is wholesome

(Video) Salah gently removing cups from table so they don’t spill among LFC celebrations is wholesome

Amidst the carnage of the Liverpool players celebrating becoming the reigning champions of the world, Mohamed Salah found time to carefully remove cups from a table in the middle of the room to make sure they don’t make a mess.

Nobody would blame the Egyptian star for losing his composure and wildly celebrating with the rest of the team, but it shows a more wholesome side to the Reds forward.

Take a watch of the video below:

