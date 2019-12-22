(Video) Tearful elderly LFC fan singing ‘Allez Allez Allez’ in Qatar will pull on your heart strings

(Video) Tearful elderly LFC fan singing ‘Allez Allez Allez’ in Qatar will pull on your heart strings

Liverpool winning silverware is always an emotional affair for its fans. Whether others like to admit it or not, we’re simply a different breed from the rest and it means more than just football to us.

A video shared to Twitter by City of Liverpool FC advocate J Mo showed an elderly Reds supporter who appeared emotional while singing along to ‘Allez Allez Allez’ tugged on our heart strings.

Take a watch of the video below:

