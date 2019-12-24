John Arne Riise tips Steven Gerrard to takeover at Liverpool in 2024

Former Liverpool left back John Arne Riise has thrown legendary club captain – and current Rangers boss – Steven Gerrard’s hat into the ring for the apparent vacancy that may come available in 2024.

Jurgen Klopp recently signed an extension on his contract at Anfield to keep him – and his coaching team – at Liverpool for another five years. Interesting, within an hour of this news, it was announced that Gerrard would be staying with Rangers until 2024.

Now it’s likely a genuine coincidence, but it’s safe to say that a few fans have been getting excited about the idea of Gerrard returning to Anfield in such a way. And it seems fellow former players are also shipping the idea.

Riise was asked on Twitter whether he thought Gerrard would be a suitable manager for Liverpool in the future, and it’s fair to say the Norwegian threw all of his weight behind his former skipper.

When he gets the job it’s because he is a great manager and the right manager for Liverpool FC. Just look at what he’s doing at Rangers. He is very good and will get even better https://t.co/EX6Ltsy411 — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) December 23, 2019

Stevie was an excellent leader on the pitch for Liverpool, and he’s proving to be a great manager for Rangers as they’re keeping up with fierce rivals Celtic who have had a monopoly in Scotland for a good few years now.

Only time will tell if Gerrard will return to the Reds, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he – like Frank Lampard – returns to rule his old stomping ground.