Liverpool predicted XI v. Leicester City – Wijnaldum returns to the fold

Liverpool are set to play what is perhaps their biggest domestic game of the season so far on Boxing Day, as the Reds take on second placed Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

It’ll be far from an easy game, but the newly crowned Champions of the World will be in high spirits and do have the quality to turn over a team that were just humbled by Manchester City.

Gini Wijnaldum was unable to play for Liverpool in the FIFA Club World Cup, but is set to return to the squad ahead of the next Premier League fixture – albeit likely on the bench.

In goal, we’ll have Alisson and a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. Jordan Henderson will assume his favoured midfield position, in the continued absence of Fabinho.

Alongside the skipper, it’s likely we’ll have Naby Keita and the reliable James Milner, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sustaining an injury in the Club World Cup final.

Up top, it’ll be the potent recipe of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. You could argue that Divock Origi may start on the left flank, to give our No.10 a rest, but I don’t think Leicester is that game for that.

The key thing for the Reds will be trying to keep a clean sheet at the King Power – James Maddison and Jamie Vardy are unreal at the minute, and it’ll be difficult to shut them out.