(Video) “It’s all good” – Jurgen Klopp rubbishes concerns ahead of Leicester City showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has talked down concerns for the Reds ahead of a challenging visit to the King Power Stadium to face Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

The Foxes will be desperate for points to keep their Premier League dream alive, but Klopp insists that there are no concerns over featuring in the Club World Cup as we’d have played West Ham if we hadn’t had travelled.

