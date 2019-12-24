(Video) Klopp jokes French players are “too expensive” for LFC; name-drops Mbappe & Griezmann

Freshly crowned world champions Liverpool don’t have an French players in their team, and this is something I previously hadn’t noticed, but an interview with Jurgen Klopp by Canal+ has brought it to the front of my mind.
The boss sat down with one of their reporters and had a chat about all things Liverpool, but the absence of a Frenchman in the squad did come up. Klopp said there is not reason for this, and joked French players are “too expensive”.
Take a watch of the video below:
‘We would like to have a French player but some of them are too expensive for us!’ pic.twitter.com/1ZCJqdk3bA
— The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) December 22, 2019
