(Video) Klopp praises LFC’s firepower; says if Mane, Salah or Firmino won’t get you Origi or Shaqiri will

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the Reds’ awesome firepower and squad depth when it comes to attacking options. The main front three – Bobby Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are obviously the stars, but the boss was quick to remind that Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri also have bagged important goals.

The young Belgian is an obvious example of our strength in depth, as Origi has come off the bench and started lesser games and scored at viral moments throughout his days at Anfield.

Take a look at the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):