Liverpool fan Anfield Legend has put together a compilation of some of the best last-minute goals we’ve scored under Jurgen Klopp, to help celebrate a wonderful 2019 with the boss at the helm.

Albeit lacking the Bobby Firmino winner in the FIFA Club World Cup final, we think this video, entitled “Kloppage Time” is a superb way to re-live some of the most dramatic moments this year – and there have been plenty!

Take a watch of the video below: