(Video) Liverpool defenders star in BT Sports’ Top 10 Champions League Assists of 2019

Champions League winners Liverpool obviously scored a host of memorable goals in 2019, but none of those would have been possible without another man providing the assist.

BT Sports have compiled their ‘top ten’ assists from the Champions League this year, and the Reds feature in three of the spots – and interestingly, it’s our defenders that have made the cut!

In most teams you’d be surprised, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the line up, you’d better be more wise.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):