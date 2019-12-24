(Video) Pep Guardiola storms off after Liverpool fan winds him up

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has not taken a little joke by a Liverpool fan all too well – Twitter user @T4kenQuickly seemingly approached the Spaniard for a selfie, but was recording a video.

They then take the opportunity with the City manager to say “up the Reds”, and instead of laughing it off with the cheeky football fan, Guardiola storms off! I mean it must get annoying being approached all the time, but I think I’d just laugh it off!

Take a watch of the video below:

