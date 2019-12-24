(Video) Virgil van Dijk compilation showscases Dutch defender’s monstrous ability

As 2019 comes to an end, it’s a time for reflection on what’s happened over the last 12 months – and it’s fair to say a lot has happened in the world of Liverpool FC, and especially Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch centre half was perhaps one international honour away from beating Lionel Messi to this year’s Ballon d’Or, but with three major honours at club level and the PFA Player of the Year trophy in his collection, I think he’ll be just fine.

A Liverpool fan – @babykeith8 – has created a compilation to celebrate our No.4 and it perfectly encapsulates his monstrous ability,

Take a watch of the video below: