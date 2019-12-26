(Image) Andy Robertson’s brilliant Christmas post picked up by IRN BRU

Andy Robertson uploaded a picture of himself filling his kids’ stockings for Christmas with Scottish delicacy IRN BRU… and the world loved it!

109,000 people ‘liked’ it on Twitter, in in fact, and the drinks company even offered him a reply – which is understandable considering the ridiculous free marketing he had supplied them.

With James Milner’s link to Ribena and now Robbo with IRN BRU, Reds are locking down the drinks world as well as the football one!

Robbo will face Leicester City his evening in the Premier League, hoping to extend Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

Manchester City face Wolves tomorrow – which is by no means an easy fixture in itself.