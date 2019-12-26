Kasper Schmeichel says most MORONIC thing of season following Liverpool’s 4-0 win

Kasper Schmeichel actually managed to blame Leicester’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool tonight on the referee.

The Reds schooled Leicester throughout the 90 minutes, dominating the ball, the chance count and everything in between.

If anything, a score closer to the 9-0 Leicester handed out to Southampton earlier in the season would have been fairer!

But Leicester’s Danish stopper thinks Michael Oliver stitched his side up – presumably for the penalty he awarded for a blatant handball from Çağlar Söyüncü.

“We were in the game until the referee had to make himself a hero. Caglar had less than a millisecond to react. He is desperate to give it once he does they are never going to turn it over. Then we lost our composure,” he said – which is complete nonsense considering Oliver’s top performance and the fact Leicester were not in the match from kick-off, right until the end.

There’s bitterness, and there’s complete rubbish. Kasper nailed both in one sentence!

It was Liverpool’s best performance of the season – and actually maybe one of the best since Klopp arrived.

Oliver played absolutely no role in it.