Klopp confirms brilliant Henderson news as Boxing Day gets even better for Liverpool fans

Jordan Henderson’s injury threatened to sour the mood during Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Leicester tonight….

The skipper went down and looked to be in serious pain in the second-half, after a late Ayoze Perez challenge.

Whenever he’s in pain you know it’s real, as he’s maybe the hardest player in the Premier League, but the decision was made to sub him off and fans were worried.

However, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he is ‘okay,’ actually stating the skipper could have played on, despite blood on his shin.

James Pearce of the Athletic tweeted the quotes:

Klopp on Henderson: "Jordan is okay. He got a kick on the shin, it was bleeding afterwards. He said he could have played on!" #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 26, 2019

Hendo has been truly magnificent in the absence of Fabinho this December.

Many Reds believed we’d struggle without the Brazilian, but if anything Henderson has been even better – which is some compliment considering Fab may be the world’s best anchorman.

Tonight v Leicester, Hendo set the tone, controlled our play and won the ball back whenever we lost it.

Thank goodness he’s ok, although the boss may choose to field Adam Lallana as the holding player v Wolves in a few days’ time.