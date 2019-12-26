Kylian Mbappe ‘likes’ Trent Alexander-Arnold copying his celebration

It was bound to happen…

Kylian Mbappe of PSG ‘liked’ Trent Alexander-Arnold’s epic celebration from Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Leicester tonight.

You can see the evidence via his Twitter account – here!

Trent put in a spellbinding performance against the Foxes, assisting Roberto Firmino twice and then scoring a peach of his own.

The Scouser wheeled away and mimicked Mbappe’s crossed-arm celebration – clearly to the Frenchman’s delight…

This led to many Reds on Twitter suggesting a deal to bring the forward to Anfield is imminent – but we think Trent is merely testing the waters!

And in all honesty, we don’t need to spend hundreds of millions on anybody right now.

Liverpool’s performance tonight, without the likes of Joel Matip, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, proved as much.

Trent is proving he’s a generational talent and Jurgen Klopp’s team is showing signs of becoming a generational one as well.

After all, of their past 27 Premier League matches, Liverpool have won 26 and drawn one. That’s a farcically good record.