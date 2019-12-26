Many Reds buzzing as Keita & Wijnaldum start v Leicester

Jurgen Klopp deployed what looks like Liverpool’s strongest possible XI for the clash with Leicester City this Boxing Day evening.
Alisson is in net, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at fullback. Klopp picked our only two fit centre-backs, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, in the middle.
Jordan Henderson holds, with Naby Keita and a fit again Gini Wijnaldum either side – with the world’s best front-three ahead of them.
The bench looks a little weak, especially in defence, but considering our injury crisis – that’s understandable.
🔴 #LEILIV TEAM NEWS 🔴
📋 Our line-up tonight to face @LCFC… https://t.co/RNEBNPkC9Y
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2019
Reds on Twitter were delighted with the side to take on the Foxes, who are currently second in the Premier League table and ten points down.
Wijnaldum and Keita masterclass incoming 🔥
— Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) December 26, 2019
WHAT A TEAMMMM
— a🎒 (@Akzyy) December 26, 2019
Nabbbbyyy Get the 3 Points
— Patrik (@_Pxtrik_) December 26, 2019
I wanna see Jones to get chance tonight 💪😁
— Chaaryc Gaming (@steroidCz) December 26, 2019
Naby “best midfielder in the league” Keita
— (Ritson) Lallana = The GOAT (@RitsonLFC) December 26, 2019
Wijnaldum starts. That was never in doubt. Gomez a guy who’s better on the ball than Lovren but not always as safe. Not as safe as Matip either. Needs to step up big time. No stupid shit. Huge test for him and Henderson today. No mistakes on the ball & Liverpool v likely to win.
— EBL (@EBL2017) December 26, 2019
