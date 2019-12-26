Many Reds buzzing as Keita & Wijnaldum start v Leicester

Jurgen Klopp deployed what looks like Liverpool’s strongest possible XI for the clash with Leicester City this Boxing Day evening.

Alisson is in net, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at fullback. Klopp picked our only two fit centre-backs, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, in the middle.

Jordan Henderson holds, with Naby Keita and a fit again Gini Wijnaldum either side – with the world’s best front-three ahead of them.

The bench looks a little weak, especially in defence, but considering our injury crisis – that’s understandable.

Reds on Twitter were delighted with the side to take on the Foxes, who are currently second in the Premier League table and ten points down.

