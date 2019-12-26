Many Reds think Trent is hinting at Mbappe to Liverpool transfer

Posted by
Many Reds think Trent is hinting at Mbappe to Liverpool transfer

Liverpool spanked Leicester 4-0 tonight, thanks to a genuinely world-class Trent Alexander-Arnold performance.

The fullback assisted Roberto Firmino, also incredible, twice, and then capped it off with a stunning strike to down the hapless Foxes.

After his goal, Trent copied the Kylian Mbappe celebration – and it’s fair to say it sent Twitter a little wild.

While this is obviously not confirmation of a transfer from PSG, as many Reds joked, it will get everyone talking ahead of the January window opening.

After all, the club would love to have the Frenchman [Mirror], but Jurgen Klopp has claimed he’s too expensive… 

Mbappe is not going to arrive in January, but why wouldn’t he want to eventually play for this stupendous football team?

The performance tonight was maybe the most all-round impressive one of the Klopp era.

Premier League, here we come!

 

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top