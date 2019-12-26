Many Reds think Trent is hinting at Mbappe to Liverpool transfer

Liverpool spanked Leicester 4-0 tonight, thanks to a genuinely world-class Trent Alexander-Arnold performance.

The fullback assisted Roberto Firmino, also incredible, twice, and then capped it off with a stunning strike to down the hapless Foxes.

After his goal, Trent copied the Kylian Mbappe celebration – and it’s fair to say it sent Twitter a little wild.

While this is obviously not confirmation of a transfer from PSG, as many Reds joked, it will get everyone talking ahead of the January window opening.

After all, the club would love to have the Frenchman [Mirror], but Jurgen Klopp has claimed he’s too expensive…

Mbappe is not going to arrive in January, but why wouldn’t he want to eventually play for this stupendous football team?

The performance tonight was maybe the most all-round impressive one of the Klopp era.

Premier League, here we come!

Champions of the world, top of the Premier League and Trent's just confirmed we're signing Mbappé. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/GrVsqMxbSG — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 26, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold clearly trying to send a signal to PSG that they must sign him as soon as possible by copying Kylian Mbappé’s celebration. 😉 pic.twitter.com/9hKBF0hoeS — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 26, 2019

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold tonight against Leicester: • First assist to Firmino

• Second assist to Firmino

• Scores a beautiful goal and does the Mbappe celebration. This guy is still only 21 years old. Bossing it, what a talent. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V9UhKesiFx — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 26, 2019

Trent x Mbappe 2020 should be illegal — ハイダーアリ (@THE_HAKPAK) December 26, 2019

Wait was Trent just gassed or are Liverpool actually gonna sign Mbappé coz imma vomit LOOOL — Harvey Specter (@Hiyaw_DeGea) December 26, 2019

January transfer window just around the corner and Trent out here doing the Mbappe celebration🧐🧐 #Mbappe2020 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CkzfUxaAVi — Mikey (@Mikey_F578) December 26, 2019