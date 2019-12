Roberto Firmino scored his third goal in three games tonight.

The Brazilian headed in to give Liverpool the lead over Leicester, after his two goals in the Club World Cup that secured us the trophy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a beautiful cross for Liverpool’s no.9, who nodded into the bottom corner with precision.

It’s great to see Bobby back in the goals, after a slow start to the season in that regard.

Watch courtesy of RMC, here!