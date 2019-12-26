(Video) Firmino hugs Klopp after wondergoal as Reds drop jaws v Leicester

Roberto Firmino made it 3-0 to Liverpool tonight with a brilliant goal v Leicester City that defined his team’s unreal performance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold got the ball on the right and drilled in another phenomenal cross to the Brazilian, having assisted him earlier in the match to make it 1-0 already.

Firmino controlled it expertly, tricked the defender and hit a side-foot finish into the roof of the net.

Clearly loving life, Bobby then ran to Jurgen Klopp for a hug with his manager – which was well deserved.

Watch, via Amazon Sport, below!