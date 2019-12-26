(Video) Firmino hugs Klopp after wondergoal as Reds drop jaws v Leicester

Roberto Firmino made it 3-0 to Liverpool tonight with a brilliant goal v Leicester City that defined his team’s unreal performance.
Trent Alexander-Arnold got the ball on the right and drilled in another phenomenal cross to the Brazilian, having assisted him earlier in the match to make it 1-0 already.
Firmino controlled it expertly, tricked the defender and hit a side-foot finish into the roof of the net.
Clearly loving life, Bobby then ran to Jurgen Klopp for a hug with his manager – which was well deserved.
🔴 @LFC's 500th goal under Jurgen Klopp 🔴
Alexander-Arnold knew exactly where he wanted to pass it, Firmino knew exactly where to place it 🙌#PLonPrime #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/qDliXV2IX5
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019
