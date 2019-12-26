(Video) Keita hits sublime through-ball for Salah but Mo cannot repeat Salzburg goal

Naby Keita enjoyed another terrific 45 minutes in the first-half v Leicester tonight.

The no.8 was full of dribbling, flicks and tricks – but also managed to showcase his passing ability.

This through-ball to Mo Salah was especially impressive – sending the Egyptian King through on goal…

He took it past Kasper Shcmeichel, but the angle was acute and Salah tried to repeat his wondergoal v Rb Salzburg instead of dribbling and passing to Sadio Mane.

You can hardly blame him for backing himself, but in hindsight, not taking it first time would have been the better option.

Video courtesy of Amazon Prime: