James Milner is maybe the best penalty taker on the planet.

The Englishman was brought on in the 70th minute to replace the sublime Naby Keita, and scored with his first kick of the ball.

Kasper Schmeichel was trying to get into Milner’s head, but unsurprisingly, the midfielder wasn’t fazed and casually rolled the ball down the middle as the Dane dived to his left.

It was about as cool a penalty as we’ve seen from someone who never, ever seems to miss on the big occasion.

You can watch the goal, courtesy of RMC, here