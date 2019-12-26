(Video) Naby Keita skins two midfielders with exceptional dribbling skills

Nay Keita is a special midfielder.

The Guinean has won a spot in the team now, and is getting better every week.

Tonight v Leicester, the no.8 showcased his fantastic talent in the first-half with a skilful dribble through the midfield that somehow didn’t result in a James Maddison yellow-card, despite the fact the Englishman hacked him down.

This is what he’s got in the locker and it’s great to see him proving his talent on the biggest stage.

With our injuries, he really is crucial right now.

Watch the incident, courtesy of NBC, below: