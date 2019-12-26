(Video) No surprise as Harry Kane takes another farcical dive for Spurs

What is Harry Kane like, eh?

Liverpool’s forwards, such as Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, get an insane level of abuse for exaggerating contact in the pursuit of penalty-kicks – which they rarely get anyway.

But when the England captain does it, our media usually ignores it.

Well, not us!

Have a look at the Tottenham striker trying to get an opponent sent off today for literally nothing in Spurs’ 2-1 win over Brighton.

Outrageous…