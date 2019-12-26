(Video) Trent does Mbappe celebration as Reds go mad v Leicester

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not only the best right-back on the planet, but he’s one of the best players in the world full stop.

Tonight v Leicester, in a game away from home against the side who are 2nd to our 1st, the 21-year-old assisted Roberto Firmino twice and then scored a beauty himself.

The Scouser overlapped Sadio Mane and rocketed the ball into the corner first time past a helpless Kasper Schmeichel.

He then went and did the Kylian Mbappe celebration – as Reds did everything they wanted at the King Power.