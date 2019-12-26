(Video) Trent’s reaction to LFC fans blaring his song is so genuine

This is a really beautiful moment from after the game, tonight.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stunning performance against Leicester, which helped the table-topping Reds batter the second-placed team 4-0, the travelling Kop sung the youngster’s song.

Trent was doing an interview with James Milner at the time, but couldn’t help but turn to them with a huge grin on his face…

It’s a reminder that he’s only recently turned 21!

With two assists and a goal at the King Power, Trent is a genuine contender for Premier League Player of the Season.